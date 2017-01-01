Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Community In S/Africa Alleges Killing Of Member By SA Police

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member in that country. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria that both incidents had been reported to the Nigerian Mission in …

