Nigerian drug peddler breaks jail in India

A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, Indian newspapers have reported. Okoro, 35, had sought permission to step out of the detention room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2 a m, saying he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

