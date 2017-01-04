Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian drug peddler breaks jail in India

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, Indian newspapers have reported. Okoro, 35, had sought permission to step out of the detention room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2 a m, saying he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.