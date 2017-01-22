Nigerian editors condemn arrest of Premium Times journalists

The guild described the action of the police as “unwarranted assault on the freedom of the press and undue interference”.

The post Nigerian editors condemn arrest of Premium Times journalists appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

