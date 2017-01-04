Nigerian Escapes From Indian Cell Few Hours To Deportation

A Nigerian drug peddler who had served a prison term and was few hours away from being deported back to his country has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, Indian newspapers said.

The Nigerian prisoner, John Okoro, had requested for permission to step out of the detention room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2 am, saying he wanted to use the toilet.

The 35-year-old then jumped from the balcony through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.

In a desperate attempt to capture him, the constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony but ended up injured. He is recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.

The management of the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Azad has raised the alarm for the capture of Okoro, who was convicted for trying to selling banned substances in 2014 and recently completed his jail term.

Mumbai Mirror reported that before his conviction, the Okoro lived in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

After his prison sentence ended, he was placed under the ANC’s custody on December 31 and he was due to be deported on Monday afternoon.

“Around 2 am, Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said. “He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

Another officer said a manhunt had been launched and the Anti-Narcotics Cell had asked informers to be on the lookout. Okoro was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and slippers.

Fresh charges stemming from his daring escape have been registered at the Azad Maidan police again.

