Nigerian Football Supporters club gets new Chairman – TV360

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Football Supporters club gets new Chairman
Ikpea, a former Secretary-General of the club, emerged as the new boss of the NFSC after scoring 168 votes against his opponent Aromire Murtala's seven in the election at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. Kunle Adeniyi emerged as the new …
