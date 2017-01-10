Nigerian government approves N14.4bn for second Niger Bridge
The Federal Government has awarded the contract for additional works on the Second Niger Bridge linking Delta and Anambra States in the South-South and South-East zones respectively. The Contractor handling the project is Messrs Julius (Nig.) Ltd., at a total cost of #14,446,010,416.16K (Fourteen billion, four hundred and forty-six million, ten thousand, four hundred and […]
Nigerian government approves N14.4bn for second Niger Bridge
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG