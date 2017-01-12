Nigerian government denies cutting ties with Taiwan
The presidency on Thursday refuted media reports suggesting that Nigerian gvernment has cut ties with Taiwan. It said the relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan had been at the level of trade representation and that had not changed. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement. The […]
