Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government denies cutting ties with Taiwan

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari yy

The presidency on Thursday refuted media reports suggesting that Nigerian gvernment has cut ties with Taiwan. It said the relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan had been at the level of trade representation and that had not changed. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement. The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian government denies cutting ties with Taiwan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.