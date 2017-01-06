Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government denies increasing tariff on food items

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Workers unload 42,494 tonnes of Thai rice at the Tanjung Priok harbour in Jakarta January 25, 2011. Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog is looking for at least 170,000 tonnes of Thai rice for delivery from January to March, a trader said early this month. The government has allowed Bulog to import rice this year to shore up falling stocks. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi (INDONESIA - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD)

The Federal Ministry of Finance on Friday stated that it had not increased the import duty on food items and other luxury goods. A statement issued by the Director of Information, Salisu Dambatta, said that contrary to some media reports that tariffs on such items had been increased, the government had no such plans at […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian government denies increasing tariff on food items

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.