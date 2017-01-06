Nigerian government denies increasing tariff on food items
The Federal Ministry of Finance on Friday stated that it had not increased the import duty on food items and other luxury goods. A statement issued by the Director of Information, Salisu Dambatta, said that contrary to some media reports that tariffs on such items had been increased, the government had no such plans at […]
