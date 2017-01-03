Nigerian government prepares more charges against arrested judges
Nigerian Government has disclosed that it is consolidating charges against judges accused of corruption. Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives had some months ago arrested and commenced investigation of the indicted judges. Those under investigation are two Supreme Court judges – Justices Sylvester Ngwuta and Inyang Okoro. Former Presiding Justice of the […]
