Nigerian government speaks on threats by Trump to deport citizens
Nigerian government on Friday described the campaign statements and posturing of United States of America President-Elect, Donald Trump as “disturbing”. The fear was raised by Permanent Secretary Minsitry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye. Enikanolaiye spoke at the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja, where he represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in […]
