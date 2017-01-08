Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government to sell N430 billion bond in first quarter 2017

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2016 Budget to the National Assembly

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mr. Buhari said he intends to use the 2017 expansionary budget to help the country out of biting economic recession.

The post Nigerian government to sell N430 billion bond in first quarter 2017 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.