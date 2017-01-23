Nigerian government unveils 12 ‘prioritized’ strategies to end recession
Nigerian government on Monday announced that it has mapped out strategies to end the current economic recession. Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udoma, made the disclosure at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He spoke at the Second Presidential Business Forum presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Udoma said the medium term […]
