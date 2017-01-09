Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government warns DISCOs to improve service or leave

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eko-Disco

Nigerian government on Monday warned power distribution companies in the country to step up their service delivery or quit. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, Power and Housing, gave the warning at the opening ceremony of the 11th Monthly Stakeholders meeting in Lagos. His words: “We all know the issues around metering and billing system; we […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian government warns DISCOs to improve service or leave

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.