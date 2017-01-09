Nigerian government warns DISCOs to improve service or leave
Nigerian government on Monday warned power distribution companies in the country to step up their service delivery or quit. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, Power and Housing, gave the warning at the opening ceremony of the 11th Monthly Stakeholders meeting in Lagos. His words: “We all know the issues around metering and billing system; we […]
Nigerian government warns DISCOs to improve service or leave
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG