Nigerian government warns South Africa to stop killing its citizens

Nigerian government has condemned the killing of another Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi, in South Africa. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement, described the latest extra-judicial killing as “worrying and condemnable”. Dabiri-Erewa said the gruesome killing of Nnadi by Police in South Africa, was unacceptable to the […]