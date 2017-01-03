Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government warns South Africa to stop killing its citizens

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

640x426xsouth-african-mob-justice.jpg.pagespeed.ic.8D5GfEM6Ie

Nigerian government has condemned the killing of another Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi, in South Africa. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement, described the latest extra-judicial killing as “worrying and condemnable”. Dabiri-Erewa said the gruesome killing of Nnadi by Police in South Africa, was unacceptable to the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian government warns South Africa to stop killing its citizens

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.