Nigeria faces mounting pressure to rescue girls abducted by … – Thomson Reuters Foundation
|
Thomson Reuters Foundation
|
Nigeria faces mounting pressure to rescue girls abducted by …
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Campaigners from the #BringBackOurGirls group protest in Nigeria's capital Abuja to mark 1,000 days since over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their secondary school in Chibok by Islamist sect Boko Haram, Nigeria January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi …
Nigerian governor: Aid groups profit from Boko Haram crisis
Boko Haram still a threat to refugees in Cameroon
4 Female Suicide Bombers Die in Northern Cameroon
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG