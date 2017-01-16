Nigerian govt amends charges in $245 million fraud suit against Total, Chevron
A judge castigated the federal government for its handling of the Chevron suit.
The post Nigerian govt amends charges in $245 million fraud suit against Total, Chevron appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG