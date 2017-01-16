Nigerian govt amends charges in $245 million fraud suit against Total, Chevron

A judge castigated the federal government for its handling of the Chevron suit.

The post Nigerian govt amends charges in $245 million fraud suit against Total, Chevron appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

