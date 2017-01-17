Nigerian govt confirms negotiation with Boko Haram to free Chibok girls
The government also gave an indication that not all Sambisa forest has been retaken from the insurgents.
The post Nigerian govt confirms negotiation with Boko Haram to free Chibok girls appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG