Nigerian govt gets $67 million World Bank loan for dam – Senator

$60 million would be used to rehabilitate and expand the dam by 1,000 hectares, the lawmaker said.

The post Nigerian govt gets $67 million World Bank loan for dam – Senator appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

