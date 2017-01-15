Nigerian Govt Rejects BBOG Conditions “To Join Sambisa Forest Search”

The Nigerian Government has turned down the conditions presented before it by the Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) to join in the search for the missing Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest.

The rejection was made known in a letter addressed to the convener of the group, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, which was made available to the media on Sunday.

In the letter dated January 14, and signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government said it was unable to postpone the trip as scheduled.

It reads: “Thank you for your letter, dated January 13, which is in response to ours of January 11, requesting that we change the date of the proposed guided tour of the North-East to accommodate a Pre-Tour Meeting between your organisation and some top officials of the Federal Government. “We have also noted the conditions you gave for embarking on the trip which include the said Pre-Tour Meeting and the retraction of some remarks allegedly made by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, which the #BBOG finds to be slanderous. “We regret, however, to inform you that we are unable to postpone the trip as scheduled. ’’

The government insisted the team would proceed on the trip on Monday as scheduled because of the narrow window available to have a good weather on the day.

The post Nigerian Govt Rejects BBOG Conditions “To Join Sambisa Forest Search” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

