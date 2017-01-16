Nigerian Govt Warns, “N-Power Forms Not For Sale”

The Nigerian Government has warned that the N-Power and other Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP), attract no application fee, adding that Nigerians should refuse paying anyone money for it.

Speaking on Sunday, while giving a weekly media update on the SIP, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President said:

”We have been receiving reports about instances where Nigerians are being asked to pay application fees for SIP forms. We want to make it clear that such action is illegal and could warrant criminal prosecution.” ” Let us make this very clear: in order to benefit from N-Power, you don’t have to pay any application fees at all. The way to apply is to go online to the N-Power portal. But it is not open right now as we are still working on the 200,000 unemployed graduates already engaged.” Update On N-Power Job: Scores Of Applicants Disqualified In Niger

On the CCT, Akande also stressed that there are no application forms or fees to be paid either.

He said: “We are using a Community-Based Targeting template of the World Bank and as we have explained this is the mode of identifying the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable.”

Reacting to claims that some party agents have been involved in such illegal form sales, Akande said:

“The rule affects everyone. No one should sell forms for N-Power or any of the President’s Social Investment Programmes. That is exploitation and it is fraudulent.” Trouble As N-Power Applicants Protest N500 Extortion

On the progress so far recorded on the CCT, Akande said payment is now taking place in all the 9 pilot states, adding that altogether FG has already made cash available to keep the payments going.

The post Nigerian Govt Warns, “N-Power Forms Not For Sale” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

