Nigerian graduate deported from South Africa resorts to selling ‘mama put’ (Photos)

A Nigerian graduate who was reportedly deported from South Africa has resorted to ‘mama put’ in Anambra state instead of waiting for a white colour job.

The photos have gone viral after Facebook user, Timothy Motivator Ofoegbu, shared them. Read what he wrote after the cut….



“GRADUATE MALE COOK & MAMA PUT…

Yesterday, we stopped at Ihiala at Anambra State to eat. We were directed to an open air mini restaurant inside the bus park. To my utmost surprise, the cook and operator is a male graduate called NWA SOUTH. His real name is Chijioke. The food was yummy, delicious and well served. I was number 17 to be served and he served over 10 more people while I eat. Lowest price was 200 naira. He told me he served between 250 and 300 people every day. He is called Nwa South because he was deported from South Africa. Instead of endless search of elusive jobs, he turned his cooking passion into business and he is now smiling to the bank. Leave your comfort and complain zone this year and start something that will earn you daily or monthly income.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

