Nigerian guy cries out for help after he lied to girl that he traveled by flight
Lawal Sulaiman says he lied to a girl that he traveled by flight only for her to surprise him by asking for a proof.
He has now reached out to Nigerians to help photoshop this picture of him into a plane. lol
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG