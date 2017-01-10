Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian guy cries out for help after he lied to girl that he traveled by flight

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Lawal Sulaiman says he lied to a girl that he traveled by flight only for her to surprise him by asking for a proof.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He has now reached out to Nigerians to help photoshop this picture of him into a plane. lol

Meanwhile, see the replies he’s gotten so far:

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.