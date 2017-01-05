Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian guy recounts his shock at seeing 3 female cousins’ nude photos on Instagram

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment

Renzel was going through Instagram when he saw three of his younger female cousins in a nude photoshoot on a photographer’s page. Unable to contain his shock, he took to Twitter to share his story.
His running stomach later had migraine added to it, he says. Tweets continue below.

