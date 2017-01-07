Nigerian High Commission Didn’t Sponsor Aisha Buhari’s London Trips – Presidency

The presidency has said contrary to reports, the Nigeria high commission, London didn’t sponsor the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari ‘s trips to London last year.

In a statement by her special assistant, media, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, said Aisha Buhari has never travelled to London with a large entourage as was carried in the report.

Ajayi said” the attention of the wife of the president, Hajia Aisha Buhari has been drawn to a report in Sahara Reporters where, she was amongst other things accused of abuse of privileges at Nigerian High Commission in London.

“It is not in her interest to join issues with anyone or defend others mentioned in the report; it is however paramount to put the record in proper perspectives as it concerns her trips to UK vis-à-vis the Nigerian High Commission in London.

“Aisha Buhari has never traveled to London with a large entourage as

was carried in the report. The highest number of people on a trip involves her three kids, ADC, and her personal physician.

According to her spokesperson, the Nigerian Commission in London has never offered any favor either monetarily or materially to her or her so called entourage on any of her trips to London.

He asserted that the state house in Abuja caters for her meal when necessary and other healthy food or variety needed by her children is her personal responsibility.

He added that it is on record that the Nigerian Commission in London does not receive Aisha Buhari at the airport with any official distinction or privileges as was accorded other first ladies before her “Her drivers are privately arranged without any recourse to the embassy for staff.”

