Nigerian Importers To Spend N59bn More On Freight Charges Annually

Nigerian importers and shippers will spend a whooping N59 billion in 2017 due to the increment in freight charges on every container coming into the country by foreign shipping lines.

The foreign shipping lines, who increased the freight rate with a caption ‘Government and Port Taxes’ by N38,000, gave no reason for the action.

The N59 billion is different from the N2.3 trillion foreign and local ship owners as well as charterers entering Nigeria’s territorial and coastal waters pay every year to foreign insurance companies to insure their ships against any attacks

Findings revealed that each of the 5,000 vessels calling at the nation’s ports is made to pay $100,000 annually (totalling N2.3 trillion) as insurance premium, tagged ‘War Risk.’

But on the freight rate increment, industry statistics showed that 1,020,240 containers were received at Lagos port in 2010 while 1,268,758 containers were discharged at the Lagos Port in 2011.

An additional 1,368,000 were received in 2012, 1,396,057 in 2013, 1,551,540 and 1,317,212 in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Consequently, with an average of 1.3 million containers discharging at the Lagos ports yearly, Nigerian importers will pay additional N59 billion to the shipping lines.

The increment, according to maritime experts, would fuel diversion of cargoes to ports in neighbouring countries like Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana among others.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, the national president, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Lucky Amiwero, urged the government to stop the increment, saying it would amount to double charges because the cost had already been paid by the importers.

“There is the need to stop the present increase and any other charge that is not tied to services in line with the United Nations Convention on Carriage of Goods by Sea (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2005, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Articles VIII, and the various domestic laws and regulations in Nigeria

“The provision of the law authorises the carrier to hand over the goods to the consignee at the port of discharge without any cost, as all cost are embodied in the freight paid by the importer based on the law,” he explained.

Amiwero stated that, by doing so, the shipping lines were contravening the WTO convention on affreightment.

“Any other charges introduced by the shipping companies contravene the provision of the Convention of WTO Articles VIII 3(b), domestic laws and regulations.

“The practice constitutes very high percentage of charges that are not tied to services, which is a contributory factor to the high clearing costs that necessitate the diversion of Nigerian-bound vessels to neighbouring West African ports,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the national president, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, said that increasing freight rate at a time that Nigerian ports are battling with cargo diversion to neighbouring countries due to high charges is the wrong call.

He, however, noted that in a situation such as this, the importers would pay the increment and simply pass the burden to the final consumers.

“The shipping lines increase charges with impunity, and at a time Nigerian ports are regarded as the most expensive in the West Africa sub region. We are still battling with Nigerian importers carrying their cargoes to neighbouring countries.

“I have challenged people to go to neighbouring countries to see what these shipping lines are charging. We should go to Cotonou; they have offices in Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast; then we should ask how much they charge in these countries (when) compared to Nigeria. But everyone is behaving like (we are) a lawless group in Nigeria where they increase charges with impunity.

“The importers will pay the increment but the consumers will bear the brunt, and in the long run, the Nigerian economy would suffer for it.”

Also speaking, the founder, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, concurred that the increment equates to double charges.

“I think it will not be an overstatement if we say we are living in a ‘banana republic’ where people just do what they like.

“In the first instance, the contract of affreightment has taken care of all these shenanigans. The freight rate paid for the movement of cargoes has taken care of all these.

“It is all about the political will of the government to address corruption because the action of the shipping lines can be regarded as cheating, which is criminal,” he stated.

