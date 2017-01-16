Nigerian lady calls out makeup artist who disappointed her on her wedding day

A bride who was disappointed on her wedding day has called out the makeup artist who feigned illness, left her and went to Ghana to do another job and haven’t refunded her money since then.

Read her story after the cut…



“I booked my MUA in June 2016 for my wedding in Jan 2017 – full bridal package which includes trad (included all day touch ups) and white wedding makeup which includes a second look for my second outfit, makeup for my mum and all day touch ups. In Aug 2016, I was in Nigeria and had a make up trial booked. I turned up at the scheduled time and found my MUA was MIA and someone else had to do a makeup look for me. If only I knew then how this makeup artist was.

On the day of my trad( 5th Jan), I got a car to bring the MUA and staff over. When he arrived, he complained about being down with malaria and an upset stomach etc. I got someone to bring him food while he was really playing the “sick” role. He rushed my makeup and I didn’t like how it came out at all and then he left immediately, before I even joined the ceremony. I even encouraged him to go home and rest and sent him home with my driver so that he would feel better by Saturday.

As soon as I got outside, my makeup was pouring down my face. Literally pouring. The makeup had no staying power whatsoever and it was clearly not professionally done. My friends rushed to get the girl he had left behind and she said there was nothing she could do and they should “just dab it”. Eventually, another makeup artist I had booked to do my sisters’ makeup helped me out. My white wedding was the following Sat. On Fri (the day after my trad), he insisted I pay him the remaining bal to ensure he would show up the next day. I sent the money. By 7am the morning of my wedding, he had not arrived and I had not heard from him. I called his number and someone casually and unapologetically told me that he would not be coming as he had taken ill and had been rushed and admitted to hospital. I was so shocked, I thought they were joking. They hadn’t even bother to call me to cancel, just left me waiting the morning of my wedding.

After my wedding, I was discussing with a friend about how I needed to get a refund. She told me the MUA had been in Ghana since Friday doing someone’s makeup for the Inaugural ball.

Continue with the screenshots…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

