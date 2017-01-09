Nigerian lady saves N489,500 in one year with help of her piggy bank (photos)

Pages Navigation Menu

From February 2016, a lady reportedly started saving every extra change she had at the end of everyday. Sometimes, the amount were N200, sometimes N1000.

When the vault was opened at the end of 2016, she was amazed to realise she had saved for herself
N489, 500.

Story was shared online by a social media user who says you too can achieve same if you do these:

  • 1- Get your own saving box
  • 2- Make up your mind everyday to put in something no matter the amount
  • 3- Then relax and wait for 365days to elapse. You will be amazed at the result.
