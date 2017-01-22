Nigerian lady sexually molested in a commercial bus cries out
Noni was in a commercial bus last night when a male passenger did this to her:
Worse part was when she cried out during the violation and fellow female passengers asked her not to shout and be quiet instead.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
