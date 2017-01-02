Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Leaders Optimistic About Greater 2017

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigerian Leaders Optimistic About Greater 2017
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigerian Leaders Optimistic About Greater 2017 Nigerian leaders and current Vice President, Yemi Osibajo, have collaborated to release a hymn in which they advocated a greater, united and more peaceful Nigeria in the year 2017. Singing Isaac Watts hymn …
