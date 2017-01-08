Nigerian leaders urged to emulate the courage of the late Oba of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerians leaders have been urged to emulate the courage of the late Oba of Lagos, Oba Esilokun, who reigned between 1780 and 1819A.D.

Head, Esilokun Royal Family, Ibrahim Balogun, gave the advice during the 2016 annual Esilokun Day held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

According to Balogun, one of such spectacular feats of Oba Esilokun was his doggedness and determination to put a stop to the practice of taking the corpse of any deceased Oba of Lagos to Benin for burial.

He said Oba Esilokun, with courage, succeeded in retrieving the corpse of his father, Oba Ologunkutere, thus making him the first Oba of Lagos to be buried in the palace, called Iga Idunganran.

Balogun stressed that Oba Esilokun’s reign witnessed economic prosperity through unity and peaceful co-existence among his subjects, describing the occasion as a celebration of bravery and legendary acts of the late Oba.

Highlights of the anniversary,held under the theme: ‘Focus on Traditional and Cultural Heritage of Lagos State,” include entertainment by cultural groups, Gelede, Angere dancers, Kori dancers, Boat regatta, Isengbeto Masquerade, Fanty Carnival dancers and identification and dance by the 14 Esilokun lineages.

The post Nigerian leaders urged to emulate the courage of the late Oba of Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

