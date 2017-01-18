Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian League: FC Ifeanyi Ubah won’t appeal sanctions

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Football, News | 0 comments

Photo credit: Goal.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“We hereby accept the sanctions imposed on us as contained in your letter dated 16th January, 2017.”

The post Nigerian League: FC Ifeanyi Ubah won’t appeal sanctions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.