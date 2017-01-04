Nigerian drug peddler escapes from Indian prison hours before deportation – TheCable
|
John Okoro, a Nigerian drug peddler who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported, has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell's custody in India. According to Mumbai Mirror, Okoro, 35, had sought permission to step out …
