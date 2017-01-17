Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian man lists requirements for his would-be wife (photo) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian man lists requirements for his would-be wife (photo)
NAIJ.COM
A Nigerian guy, BetterMan Ejike Igbokwe, has taken to Facebook to share his requirements for women who might want to be his wife. According to him, he plans to settle down maritally this tear 2017, hence, the need to put out what the qualities he
See The Requirements This Nigerian Man Listed For Women Applying To Be His Wife.Nigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.