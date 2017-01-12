Nigerian ‘Mavrodi’, Shuts Down Ponzi Scheme, Runs Away With Almost 1 Million [PHOTOS] – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian 'Mavrodi', Shuts Down Ponzi Scheme, Runs Away With Almost 1 Million [PHOTOS]
There is outrage in a Ponzi WhatsApp group as an admin identified as Nigerian Mavrodi (Not real name) made away with over 600, 000 naira from his members. According to JTownConnect, the Ponzi scheme name was Togetherness, where you provide a …
Ponzi Scheme Nigerian defrauds people of N600,000 from WhatsApp groupPulse Nigeria
Why MMM Nigeria may not return Jan 14 – Insiders revealNigeria Today

