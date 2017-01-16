Nigerian ‘men’ refused to help ailing actor, James Uche because he is not a ‘fine girl’ – Emeka Ike

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has said most Nigerians have refused to or yet to assist ailing actor, Prince James Uche because he is not a ‘fine girl.’ Recall that the actor had been bedridden due to kidney related ailment and needs urgent assistance to be taken to India for a transplant. The prominent actor, […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

