Nigerian ‘men’ refused to help ailing actor, James Uche because he is not a ‘fine girl’ – Emeka Ike
Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has said most Nigerians have refused to or yet to assist ailing actor, Prince James Uche because he is not a ‘fine girl.’ Recall that the actor had been bedridden due to kidney related ailment and needs urgent assistance to be taken to India for a transplant. The prominent actor, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
