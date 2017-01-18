Pages Navigation Menu

William Onyeabor: one of music’s most insoluble puzzles to the end – The Guardian

The Guardian

William Onyeabor: one of music's most insoluble puzzles to the end
Who was William Onyeabor? The mysterious and reclusive Nigerian synthesizer whiz, who has died aged 70, seems to have existed out of time and in a world of his own imagination. Anything You Sow artwork. 'I only composed the type of music that would …
Veteran Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor, dies at age 70Premium Times
Nigerian electro-funk pioneer William Onyeabor diesVanguard
The Legend of Cult Funk Musician William Onyeabor, Who Died This Week at Age 70PEOPLE.com
Okayafrica –Atlanta Journal Constitution –HotNewHipHop –Telegraph.co.uk
