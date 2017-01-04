Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian national airline to begin operation in 2017 – Sirika

Nigeria will have a very viable national airline before the end of 2017, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has said. He made this known while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday. Sirika said the project would be private sector driven, and that the federal government may only own 3% of the airline. “When we […]

