Nigerian officials seize cocaine ‘factory-packed’ inside shoes at Abuja airport
Nigerian anti-drug officers found 9.15 kg (20 pounds) of cocaine worth $4.7 million “factory-packed” inside a new pair of shoes that arrived at Abuja airport on a flight from Brazil, authorities said on Tuesday. It was Nigeria’s biggest drug seizure of 2016. West African nations are often used as transit points by gangs moving drugs…
