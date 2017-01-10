Pages Navigation Menu

NUPENG begins 3-day strike today, as FG moves to stop action – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017


NUPENG begins 3-day strike today, as FG moves to stop action
Vanguard
ABUJA — LEADERS of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday, directed members nationwide to go ahead with the three-day warning strike from today. NUPENG has had a running battle with International Oil …
