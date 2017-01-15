Nigerian players get foes at ITTF Hungarian Open

Nigerian players led by Bode Abiodun that will be campaigning in the qualification stage of the

first ITTF World Tour in 2017 – Hungarian Open will today Monday January 16 know their opponents

in the men’s singles of the $70,000 prize money championship holding in Budapest.

With the arrival of the likes of Abiodun and Ojo Onaolapo from their base in Portugal as well as

Olajide Omotayo and Kazeem Makanjuola from Italy, they will be aiming for places in the main

draw when the tournament serves off tomorrow Tuesday January 17 at the SYMA Event and Congress

Centre in Budapest.

Aside the singles event, the players will also be competing for places in the main draw of the

doubles event with Africa’s best players – Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar partnering and aiming for

places in the main draw.

According to Ojo Onaolapo, the exploits of Aruna Quadri would inspire them against some of the

world’s best in Hungary. “I think Aruna Quadri has raised our hope that with hardwork and focus

one can achieve whatever you desire in life. Now we don’t have any option than to aim high

because if Aruna Quadri can do it there is nothing stopping us from attaining bigger height in

the sport. Aruna Quadri has given a lot of us hope that we can do it. If Aruna Quadri can be

beating some of the top players in the world, nothing stops us from emulating him. That is why

in 2017, I am intending to attend at least five ITTF World Tours in Europe because it is easier

for us now that we are playing in Europe unlike in the past that we had to travel from Nigeria

to attend competitions,” he said.

Onaolapo added: “Having played in Italy, I can conclude that playing in Portugal is tougher with

the quality of players in the league. I have learnt playing against the likes of Aruna Quadri,

Andre Silva and a host of others who are also plying their trade in the competitive French

league. Hungarian Open being my first World Tour outside the Lagos Open, I am hoping that I can

go far in the competition. My immediate target is to qualify from the group and from there

anything can happen,” the 22-year-old said.

He added: “This year I am hoping to improve my world ranking and also concretise my place in

the Nigeria senior team. I know that my doing well in all these World Tours is very important

for me to achieve my target. I hope that I can get back to my rightful place in the world by

ensuing that I put up a good performance at the World Tours. I must also admit that it is not

going to be easy but with hardwork and focus, nothing is impossible.”

