Nigerian players get foes at ITTF Hungarian Open
Nigerian players led by Bode Abiodun that will be campaigning in the qualification stage of the
first ITTF World Tour in 2017 – Hungarian Open will today Monday January 16 know their opponents
in the men’s singles of the $70,000 prize money championship holding in Budapest.
With the arrival of the likes of Abiodun and Ojo Onaolapo from their base in Portugal as well as
Olajide Omotayo and Kazeem Makanjuola from Italy, they will be aiming for places in the main
draw when the tournament serves off tomorrow Tuesday January 17 at the SYMA Event and Congress
Centre in Budapest.
Aside the singles event, the players will also be competing for places in the main draw of the
doubles event with Africa’s best players – Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar partnering and aiming for
places in the main draw.
According to Ojo Onaolapo, the exploits of Aruna Quadri would inspire them against some of the
world’s best in Hungary. “I think Aruna Quadri has raised our hope that with hardwork and focus
one can achieve whatever you desire in life. Now we don’t have any option than to aim high
because if Aruna Quadri can do it there is nothing stopping us from attaining bigger height in
the sport. Aruna Quadri has given a lot of us hope that we can do it. If Aruna Quadri can be
beating some of the top players in the world, nothing stops us from emulating him. That is why
in 2017, I am intending to attend at least five ITTF World Tours in Europe because it is easier
for us now that we are playing in Europe unlike in the past that we had to travel from Nigeria
to attend competitions,” he said.
Onaolapo added: “Having played in Italy, I can conclude that playing in Portugal is tougher with
the quality of players in the league. I have learnt playing against the likes of Aruna Quadri,
Andre Silva and a host of others who are also plying their trade in the competitive French
league. Hungarian Open being my first World Tour outside the Lagos Open, I am hoping that I can
go far in the competition. My immediate target is to qualify from the group and from there
anything can happen,” the 22-year-old said.
He added: “This year I am hoping to improve my world ranking and also concretise my place in
the Nigeria senior team. I know that my doing well in all these World Tours is very important
for me to achieve my target. I hope that I can get back to my rightful place in the world by
ensuing that I put up a good performance at the World Tours. I must also admit that it is not
going to be easy but with hardwork and focus, nothing is impossible.”
