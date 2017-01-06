Nigerian Police Force Dismisses 6 Officers For Misconduct During Rivers Rerun Elections
Six Police officers have been dismissed by the Nigerian Police force on grounds of professional misconduct committed during the Rivers state legislative rerun elections. All six officers were attached to the River state governor, Nyesom Wike during the elections and the governor has now kicked against their dismissal.
The post Nigerian Police Force Dismisses 6 Officers For Misconduct During Rivers Rerun Elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG