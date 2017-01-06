Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Police Force Dismisses 6 Officers For Misconduct During Rivers Rerun Elections

Six Police officers have been dismissed by the Nigerian Police force on grounds of professional misconduct committed during the Rivers state legislative rerun elections. All six officers were attached to the River state governor, Nyesom Wike during the elections and the governor has now kicked against their dismissal.

