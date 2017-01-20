Nigerian Police, Soldiers Kill 11 Biafran Pro-Trump Supporters
Nigerian security forces have cracked down on a demonstration supporting the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, killing eleven people in the process. According to Indigenous People of Biafra, whose members want Trump to support the creation of an independent Biafran state for the Igbo people, thier members were shot at though police denied there…
