Nigerian Police, Soldiers Kill 11 Biafran Pro-Trump Supporters

Nigerian security forces have cracked down on a demonstration supporting the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, killing eleven people in the process. According to Indigenous People of Biafra, whose members want Trump to support the creation of an independent Biafran state for the Igbo people, thier members were shot at though police denied there…

The post Nigerian Police, Soldiers Kill 11 Biafran Pro-Trump Supporters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

