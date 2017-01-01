Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian President Begins Move To Execute ECOWAS’ Mandate On The Gambia – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian President Begins Move To Execute ECOWAS' Mandate On The Gambia
Leadership Newspapers
In a bid to discharge his mandate as the mediator for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in The Gambia, President Muhammadu Buhari has began discussions with leaders in the sub-region and international pertners. In a statement …
Buhari sets up Gambia mediation teamNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.