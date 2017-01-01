Nigerian President Begins Move To Execute ECOWAS’ Mandate On The Gambia – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
In a bid to discharge his mandate as the mediator for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in The Gambia, President Muhammadu Buhari has began discussions with leaders in the sub-region and international pertners. In a statement …
Buhari sets up Gambia mediation team
