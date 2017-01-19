Nigerian President Buhari Travls To UK For Medical Treatment
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left for the United Kingdom for medical treatment after writing the Senate requesting a 10-Day annual vacation leave on Thursday. This was revealed in a press statement by his Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina who said that Buhari is expected to be back on the 6th of February, […]
Even the Federal Government has no trust for Nigerian Medical System. We have no experts, No Medical facility to treat the President.. It is time to put a stop to foreign health trips. We are penny wise -pound foolish!!!