Nigerian President Buhari Travls To UK For Medical Treatment

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 1 comment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left for the United Kingdom for medical treatment after writing the Senate requesting a 10-Day annual vacation leave on Thursday. This was revealed in a press statement by his Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina who said that Buhari is expected to be back on the 6th of February, […]

  1. Idy / 19/01/2017

    Even the Federal Government has no trust for Nigerian Medical System. We have no experts, No Medical facility to treat the President.. It is time to put a stop to foreign health trips. We are penny wise -pound foolish!!!

