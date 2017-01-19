Nigerian President Buhari Travls To UK For Medical Treatment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left for the United Kingdom for medical treatment after writing the Senate requesting a 10-Day annual vacation leave on Thursday. This was revealed in a press statement by his Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina who said that Buhari is expected to be back on the 6th of February, […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

