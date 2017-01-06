Nigerian prophets and commonplace prophesies

it’s a new year and there are predictions coming from “men of God”. The predictions and prophesies range from the worrisome to the outlandish. In one of such predictions, a prophet said former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would be forced out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be poisoned. Still another prediction said the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari could be poisoned in the Villa. There was a prophesy that also concerns the Queen of England, that she should pray against experiencing health challenges in 2017. After such prophesies, the prophets would then put a caveat that some of the tragic predictions could be avoided through fervent prayers. As much as I am not against genuine men of God making predictions, it is rather unfortunate that some of these predictions are fallacious and are made in order to achieve certain objectives, most of them pecuniary. Some of these predictions have become so common place that people hardly believe them again and have now become source of amusements except to the gullible. Incidentally, the predictions target the top people in the society with a mix of the general in order not to be accused of pandering to the high and mighty in the society. Ever since these predictions started, the social media has also been full of those seeking to catch fun at the expense of the prophets. I recall someone posting predictions that there would be 28 days in the month of February. Another predicted that if you do not have fuel in your vehicle or have money in your account, your vehicle would be immobile while you would not be able to withdraw money from your account. A friend commenting on the social media said even the prophet who never foresaw his wife leaving him, is also prophesying. Let’s even take a look at the above predictions. Would any person call the departure of Atiku from APC a landmark prediction. Was the former Vice President not a member of a political party before he moved to the APC? Is cross carpeting or moving from one party to the other the way politics is played in this country? So what new thing are we being told? If tomorrow the Atiku decided that he would not realize his goal in the APC, would he not move to a party that would give him what he wants? On the possibility of Asiwaju and Aisha Buhari being poisoned, the prophet has smartly said some of these things could be avoided with prayers. By next year when the prophesy fails to hit the mark, which would likely be the case, our prophet would tell us that the tragedy was averted with prayers. In any case, if someone makes such prediction about you, won’t you go to the person to pray for you. In the process, you have to take care of the man of God. If you are saying the Queen Elizabeth would experience health or life threatening challenges. One should query such prediction. If someone as old as the queen is not having health challenges, is it a younger member of the royal family? These prophets should engage in more meaningful exercises than making common place prophesies.

… Still on that distasteful attack on Pastor Adeboye

There is a particular issue that I feel so strongly about that would no longer wait, It is the attack on Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) during a recent visit to Ekiti state shortly before the Christmas celebration. He had made a statement that other governors should emulate the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose in the way he had stood up to defend his people. ‎”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about. You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed.‎ I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough‎”. This seemingly innocuous endorsement of the governor opened a whole floodgates of attacks against the man of God. The All Progressives Congress (APC) threw the first jab when it disrespectfully asserted that the governor must have bribed Pastor Adeboye for the endorsement. As much as I do not want to make a case on the propriety or otherwise of the statement by the respected pastor, I think the APC took criticism of the governor too far with the statement. I am not a member of the Redeem church and I have never met the highly respected cleric, this does not however mean that he has not impacted positively in the lives of many Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the world. It is rather preposterous to assume that Pastor Adeboye could be bribed by anybody to sing his praise. How much would Gov Fayose have given to Pastor Adeboye? While not making a case for Fayose, I am sure the governor would not insult Pastor Adeboye by offering him money for such endorsement. By the way, are we saying Fayose has not done well by his people or is it a case of closing the eyes to the good deeds of your enemy? The APC took the insult further by calling on the family of the founder of RCCG, Josiah Akindayomi to call Pastor Adeboye to order so that he does not destroy the church by involving in politics. Apart from the language in the APC statement, the idea that Pastor Adeboye was bribed is taking rudeness to a new height. If the APC has an axe to grind with Gov Fayose, they should not drag the names of someone like Pastor Adeboye into it. We were in this country when Pastor Adeboye endorsed the candidature of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and prayed for him. They did not accuse the Pastor of being bribed then, but since he has endorsed Fayose, it has become a problem. I also read an opinion piece in Sahara Reporters written by Pastor Julius Oluwafemi that equally attacked Pastor Adeboye. A few paragraphs in that opinion reads; “Governor Fayose should realize that Pastor Adeboye is an inconsistent politician. Even though he supported and prayed in vain for the reelection of President Goodluck Jonathan he has since switched his alliance and loyalty to President Buhari… the other governors should ignore Pastor Adeboye and other prosperity pastors who have become defenders of the status quo and criminal politics”. I do not know the pastor who wrote and it does not really matter, but if he claims to be a pastor, then he is equally doing what he claimed Pastor Adeboye is doing or has done. Not only that, I do not expect such an attack on the person of Pastor Adeboye from another who calls himself a pastor. In everything, Adeboye stands above him- in age, erudition and anointing and impact across the whole world which earned Adeboye the honour of being named one among 50 most powerful people in the world by Newsweek magazine. The RCCG has grown exponentially under his watch with outposts in 110 countries, 14,000 branches made up of about five million members in Nigeria alone. In the United Kingdom, RCCG has 360 branches and about the same number in the US. With such giant strides in the Lord’s vineyard, the APC and others who would want to play politics with him should tread cautiously.

