Nigerian Senate commences investigation into abandoned CCB headquarters
The Senate on Monday began an open investigation into the abandonment of the construction of the permanent site of the Code of Conduct Bureau which contract was awarded for N8bn. DAILY POST recalls that the Senate had, during one of its plenaries recently, resolved to investigate the abandoned project, despite the huge amount of money […]
