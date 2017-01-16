Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Senate commences investigation into abandoned CCB headquarters

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

senate-2

The Senate on Monday began an open investigation into the abandonment of the construction of the permanent site of the Code of Conduct Bureau which contract was awarded for N8bn. DAILY POST recalls that the Senate had, during one of its plenaries recently, resolved to investigate the abandoned project, despite the huge amount of money […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian Senate commences investigation into abandoned CCB headquarters

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.