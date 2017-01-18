Nigerian Senator, under trial for N1.2 billion fraud, moves to stall suit
The lawmaker who has called his witnesses wants the case transferred.
The post Nigerian Senator, under trial for N1.2 billion fraud, moves to stall suit appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG