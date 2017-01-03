Pages Navigation Menu

In Nigeria, newly accessible areas reveal scale of crisis – Reliefweb

In Nigeria, newly accessible areas reveal scale of crisis
As areas in conflict-ridden north-east Nigeria gradually become more secure, humanitarian agencies are now accessing areas that were previously too dangerous to reach. Malnourishment among children is widespread, and displaced families still struggle …
