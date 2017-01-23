Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian soldiers allegedly beat guy up for wearing black shirt & red pants (graphic photos)

This was Olajide Nathan way before the beating:

See graphic new photos of him after Nigerian soldiers allegedly beat him up for looking like a cultist because he was wearing a black armless and red track trouser and was muscular.

Recounting the incident, Olajide Nathan (@drealghettoboy), said the incident happened around 9:30pm, last night, at Keffi street, off Awolowo road, close to Dordan barracks, Obalende. He said:

“I was beaten up for almost two hours last nite by soldiers OP MENSA bcos I was wearing a black armless and red track trouser. 

They asked if i was a cultist and why am i so muscular in shape? Do i build up to intimidate soldiers? I told them i work out bcos i love to be fit and i enjoy doing it.

One of the soldiers slapped me immediately and the rest started whipping me with koboko, for no reason. I copied their plate number Hilux NA1003.”

