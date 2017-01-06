Nigerian woman who many called barren gives birth at 40 years old (photos)

Hair stylist Kemi was called barren by people she says are her enemies and it seemed all hope was lost when she was admitted to the hospital for two months.

Today, despite being 40 years old, Kemi has given birth to a bouncing baby and is right now celebrating her delivery with family and friends.

She shared this beautiful photo of her baby bump and newborn baby and wrote:

HMMMMM I DONT KNOW DAT GOD HAS A PLAN FOR ME AT THE AGE OF 40, WHEN MY ENEMY CALLED ME BARREN WOMAN UPON THE ADIMTTION IN D HOSPITAL FOR 2 MONTHS.

I WOKE UP DIS MORNING AND JUST HAD TO THANK GOD BECAUSE HE GAVE ME JOY TO REPLACE MY SADNESS.

NO MORE KEMI OR SARRIE I AM NOW MUM PRECIOUS, MUM

PAMILERINAYO, MUM REMILEKUN, MUM EBUDOLA.

GBOGBO AWON TI O N BE OLORUN PATAPATA NI OLORUN A FUN NI OMO NI ODUN YI AGAN A TI OWO ALA BO OSUN.

I APPRECIATE ALL CALLS MSGS SHARES ON MY WALL FROM MY FRIENDS AND FAMILIES DIS IS UR YEAR TO SHINE GOD WILL ANSWER WHO EVER IS LOOKING THE FRUIT OF WOMB .

